UCSB joins nonprofit Alliance for Southern California Innovation Staff Report I 1 day ago UC Santa Barbara and six other universities announced the formation of the nonprofit organization Alliance for Southern California Innovation on June 22. Led by former

Employee reviews rank Anant Yardi among top CEOs in the nation Staff Report I 2 days ago Updated at 3 p.m. June 23: Anant Yardi, founder and CEO of Yardi Systems in Goleta, was named on June 21 to a list of

Latino Business Awards winners announced Staff Report I 2 days ago The Business Times is pleased to announce our 2017 class of Latino Business Awards winners. This annual special section published with the June 23

Our view: Amazon's bold bet will challenge tri-county farmers Henry Dubroff I 2 days ago It's not immediately clear how disruptive the merger of Amazon and Whole Foods will be to the global food supply chain. So far, the e-commerce

Togo's sandwich shops coming to Santa Maria Joshua Molina I 2 days ago Is Togo's pronounced like a take-out order, "to-gos," or the one word "togos"? Whichever way you want, but this much is clear: the sandwich king

China patents hard to get for tri-county companies Joshua Molina I 2 days ago Tri-county companies have faced difficulties acquiring patents in China, a problem that stems from cultural, legal and philosophical differences. "There is always a concern about

Demand increasing for tri-county processed food exports Marissa Nall I 2 days ago Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are well positioned to ride a wave of demand for processed food exports and online sales, according to a report

Days of 'build it and they will come' are over Guest commentary I 2 days ago By Sarah Fischbach In marketing, we often talk about product, price, place and promotion when it comes to the elements of the marketing mix used

Federal rule on joint employment rolled back Joshua Molina I 2 days ago A rollback of Obama administration guidance that applies to franchises and companies using temporary employees could bring relief to employers in the Tri-Counties. The change

Dubroff: New investment fund will have an impact on State Street Henry Dubroff I 2 days ago Story updated at 2:18 p.m. June 23: Of all the challenges facing Santa Barbara as it tries to reinvent its struggling State Street business district,

Oxnard's CalAmp partners with Autobrain Staff Report I 2 days ago Internet of Things provider CalAmp, with operations in Oxnard, announced a partnership with Boca Raton, Fla-based Autobrain. Autobrain's platform will use CalAmp's networks to bring

PennyMac to buy back $50 million of Class A common stock Staff Report I 3 days ago PennyMac Financial Services announced on June 21 that it will repurchase up to $50 million of its Class A common stock. The number and timing

SerImmune gets $8 million in financing from Illumina Ventures Staff Report I 3 days ago Santa Barbara immunotherapy and diagnostic company SerImmune received $8 million in financing from San Francisco-based Illumina Ventures to expand its immune mapping platform and database.

Firestone Walker trying to expand brewing capacity in Paso Robles Staff Report I 6 days ago The Paso Robles City Council is considering a proposal by Firestone Walker to expand its brewing capacity by taking over the former Nu-Way Cleaners location

Amgen asks FDA to consider new uses for Xgeva Staff Report I 6 days ago Thousand Oaks-based biotech giant Amgen announced June 19 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental application for Xgeva (denosumab) that seeks

SLO software provider MindBody hires new president Staff Report I 6 days ago Wellness industry software provider MindBody, based in San Luis Obispo, has hired Mike Mansbach to be president of the company. Prior to the appointment, Mansbach

Report finds nonprofit arts, culture vital to Central Coast economies Matt Ackerman I 6 days ago Americans for the Arts released a study on June 17 that demonstrates how support of regional nonprofit arts and cultural institutions is critical to regional

Simi apartment project caters to millennials Joshua Molina I 1 week ago A 65-unit apartment project designed for millennials is headed to Simi Valley. The gated development at 1196 Patricia Ave. will include free Wi-Fi access, a

Impact Hub launches Satellite wine bar Marissa Nall I 1 week ago Impact Hub moved into the Funk Zone in April and this month plans to bring a taste of the Funk Zone to its flagship State

Santa Barbara County winery has 250-year plan Tom Bronzini I 1 week ago There's an estate winery in Santa Barbara County that, in all probability, is the only one on the planet with a 250-year plan. Sure, they've

Patagonia buys Brooks Institute studio site in Ventura Joshua Molina I 1 week ago Patagonia Works has purchased the former site of the Brooks Institute of Photography in Ventura. CBRE Group announced the sale to Patagonia Works, the holding

Our view: Reliable electricity a must for Highway 101 corridor Henry Dubroff I 1 week ago Southern California Edison work crews have been tearing up streets in and around Santa Barbara, finally delivering on a promise to provide more stable electric

Ernst & Young gives entrepreneur awards to Direct Relief, TrackR Staff Report I 1 week ago Ernst & Young honored two members of the Santa Barbara business community at its annual Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Greater Los Angeles

Women deserving of more respect in the workplace Guest commentary I 1 week ago By Ritch Eich In April, the Pacific Coast Business Times featured an article that focused on why women don't attain more leadership positions. While I