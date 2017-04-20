This article is only available to Business Times subscribers Subscribers: LOG IN or REGISTER for complete digital access. Not a Subscriber? SUBSCRIBE for full access to our weekly newspaper, online edition and Book of Lists. Check the STATUS of your Subscription Account.
Henry DubroffWith a former Amgen scientist now at the helm, MannKind is betting that a restructured
Marissa NallAs the population ages, food banks throughout the Tri-Counties are searching for ways to serve
Marissa NallThe president might take to Twitter to communicate with the nation, but employers and employees
UCSB joins nonprofit Alliance for Southern California Innovation
Staff Report
I 1 day ago
UC Santa Barbara and six other universities announced the formation of the nonprofit organization Alliance for Southern California Innovation on June 22. Led by former
Employee reviews rank Anant Yardi among top CEOs in the nation
Staff Report
I 2 days ago
Updated at 3 p.m. June 23: Anant Yardi, founder and CEO of Yardi Systems in Goleta, was named on June 21 to a list of
Latino Business Awards winners announced
Staff Report
I 2 days ago
The Business Times is pleased to announce our 2017 class of Latino Business Awards winners. This annual special section published with the June 23
Our view: Amazon’s bold bet will challenge tri-county farmers
Henry Dubroff
I 2 days ago
It’s not immediately clear how disruptive the merger of Amazon and Whole Foods will be to the global food supply chain. So far, the e-commerce
Togo’s sandwich shops coming to Santa Maria
Joshua Molina
I 2 days ago
Is Togo’s pronounced like a take-out order, “to-gos,” or the one word “togos”? Whichever way you want, but this much is clear: the sandwich king
China patents hard to get for tri-county companies
Joshua Molina
I 2 days ago
Tri-county companies have faced difficulties acquiring patents in China, a problem that stems from cultural, legal and philosophical differences. “There is always a concern about
Demand increasing for tri-county processed food exports
Marissa Nall
I 2 days ago
Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are well positioned to ride a wave of demand for processed food exports and online sales, according to a report
Days of ‘build it and they will come’ are over
Guest commentary
I 2 days ago
By Sarah Fischbach In marketing, we often talk about product, price, place and promotion when it comes to the elements of the marketing mix used
Federal rule on joint employment rolled back
Joshua Molina
I 2 days ago
A rollback of Obama administration guidance that applies to franchises and companies using temporary employees could bring relief to employers in the Tri-Counties. The change
Dubroff: New investment fund will have an impact on State Street
Henry Dubroff
I 2 days ago
Story updated at 2:18 p.m. June 23: Of all the challenges facing Santa Barbara as it tries to reinvent its struggling State Street business district,
Oxnard’s CalAmp partners with Autobrain
Staff Report
I 2 days ago
Internet of Things provider CalAmp, with operations in Oxnard, announced a partnership with Boca Raton, Fla-based Autobrain. Autobrain’s platform will use CalAmp’s networks to bring
PennyMac to buy back $50 million of Class A common stock
Staff Report
I 3 days ago
PennyMac Financial Services announced on June 21 that it will repurchase up to $50 million of its Class A common stock. The number and timing
SerImmune gets $8 million in financing from Illumina Ventures
Staff Report
I 3 days ago
Santa Barbara immunotherapy and diagnostic company SerImmune received $8 million in financing from San Francisco-based Illumina Ventures to expand its immune mapping platform and database.
Firestone Walker trying to expand brewing capacity in Paso Robles
Staff Report
I 6 days ago
The Paso Robles City Council is considering a proposal by Firestone Walker to expand its brewing capacity by taking over the former Nu-Way Cleaners location
Amgen asks FDA to consider new uses for Xgeva
Staff Report
I 6 days ago
Thousand Oaks-based biotech giant Amgen announced June 19 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental application for Xgeva (denosumab) that seeks
SLO software provider MindBody hires new president
Staff Report
I 6 days ago
Wellness industry software provider MindBody, based in San Luis Obispo, has hired Mike Mansbach to be president of the company. Prior to the appointment, Mansbach
Report finds nonprofit arts, culture vital to Central Coast economies
Matt Ackerman
I 6 days ago
Americans for the Arts released a study on June 17 that demonstrates how support of regional nonprofit arts and cultural institutions is critical to regional
Simi apartment project caters to millennials
Joshua Molina
I 1 week ago
A 65-unit apartment project designed for millennials is headed to Simi Valley. The gated development at 1196 Patricia Ave. will include free Wi-Fi access, a
Impact Hub launches Satellite wine bar
Marissa Nall
I 1 week ago
Impact Hub moved into the Funk Zone in April and this month plans to bring a taste of the Funk Zone to its flagship State
Santa Barbara County winery has 250-year plan
Tom Bronzini
I 1 week ago
There’s an estate winery in Santa Barbara County that, in all probability, is the only one on the planet with a 250-year plan. Sure, they’ve
Patagonia buys Brooks Institute studio site in Ventura
Joshua Molina
I 1 week ago
Patagonia Works has purchased the former site of the Brooks Institute of Photography in Ventura. CBRE Group announced the sale to Patagonia Works, the holding
Our view: Reliable electricity a must for Highway 101 corridor
Henry Dubroff
I 1 week ago
Southern California Edison work crews have been tearing up streets in and around Santa Barbara, finally delivering on a promise to provide more stable electric
Ernst & Young gives entrepreneur awards to Direct Relief, TrackR
Staff Report
I 1 week ago
Ernst & Young honored two members of the Santa Barbara business community at its annual Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Greater Los Angeles
Women deserving of more respect in the workplace
Guest commentary
I 1 week ago
By Ritch Eich In April, the Pacific Coast Business Times featured an article that focused on why women don’t attain more leadership positions. While I
580-home SLO project may help jobs-housing imbalance
Joshua Molina
I 1 week ago
San Luis Obispo could get a massive dose of housing to help address the shortfall of affordable homes. The San Luis Obispo City Council will
