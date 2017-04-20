Menu
Arts play leading role in tri-county economies

UCSB joins nonprofit Alliance for Southern California Innovation  

Staff Report I 1 day ago

UC Santa Barbara and six other universities announced the formation of the nonprofit organization Alliance for Southern California Innovation on June 22. Led by former Read More →

Employee reviews rank Anant Yardi among top CEOs in the nation  

Staff Report I 2 days ago

Updated at 3 p.m. June 23: Anant Yardi, founder and CEO of Yardi Systems in Goleta, was named on June 21 to a list of Read More →

Latino Business Awards winners announced  

Staff Report I 2 days ago

  The Business Times is pleased to announce our 2017 class of Latino Business Awards winners. This annual special section published with the June 23 Read More →

Our view: Amazon’s bold bet will challenge tri-county farmers  

Henry Dubroff I 2 days ago

It’s not immediately clear how disruptive the merger of Amazon and Whole Foods will be to the global food supply chain. So far, the e-commerce Read More →

Togo’s sandwich shops coming to Santa Maria  

Joshua Molina I 2 days ago

Is Togo’s pronounced like a take-out order, “to-gos,” or the one word “togos”? Whichever way you want, but this much is clear: the sandwich king Read More →

China patents hard to get for tri-county companies  

Joshua Molina I 2 days ago

Tri-county companies have faced difficulties acquiring patents in China, a problem that stems from cultural, legal and philosophical differences. “There is always a concern about Read More →

Demand increasing for tri-county processed food exports  

Marissa Nall I 2 days ago

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are well positioned to ride a wave of demand for processed food exports and online sales, according to a report Read More →

Days of ‘build it and they will come’ are over  

Guest commentary I 2 days ago

By Sarah Fischbach In marketing, we often talk about product, price, place and promotion when it comes to the elements of the marketing mix used Read More →

Federal rule on joint employment rolled back  

Joshua Molina I 2 days ago

A rollback of Obama administration guidance that applies to franchises and companies using temporary employees could bring relief to employers in the Tri-Counties. The change Read More →
Henry Dubroff

Dubroff: New investment fund will have an impact on State Street  

Henry Dubroff I 2 days ago

Story updated at 2:18 p.m. June 23: Of all the challenges facing Santa Barbara as it tries to reinvent its struggling State Street business district, Read More →

Oxnard’s CalAmp partners with Autobrain  

Staff Report I 2 days ago

Internet of Things provider CalAmp, with operations in Oxnard, announced a partnership with Boca Raton, Fla-based Autobrain. Autobrain’s platform will use CalAmp’s networks to bring Read More →

PennyMac to buy back $50 million of Class A common stock  

Staff Report I 3 days ago

PennyMac Financial Services announced on June 21 that it will repurchase up to $50 million of its Class A common stock. The number and timing Read More →

SerImmune gets $8 million in financing from Illumina Ventures  

Staff Report I 3 days ago

Santa Barbara immunotherapy and diagnostic company SerImmune received $8 million in financing from San Francisco-based Illumina Ventures to expand its immune mapping platform and database. Read More →

Firestone Walker trying to expand brewing capacity in Paso Robles  

Staff Report I 6 days ago

The Paso Robles City Council is considering a proposal by Firestone Walker to expand its brewing capacity by taking over the former Nu-Way Cleaners location Read More →

Amgen asks FDA to consider new uses for Xgeva  

Staff Report I 6 days ago

Thousand Oaks-based biotech giant Amgen announced June 19 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental application for Xgeva (denosumab) that seeks Read More →

SLO software provider MindBody hires new president  

Staff Report I 6 days ago

Wellness industry software provider MindBody, based in San Luis Obispo, has hired Mike Mansbach to be president of the company. Prior to the appointment, Mansbach Read More →

Report finds nonprofit arts, culture vital to Central Coast economies  

Matt Ackerman I 6 days ago

Americans for the Arts released a study on June 17 that demonstrates how support of regional nonprofit arts and cultural institutions is critical to regional Read More →

Simi apartment project caters to millennials  

Joshua Molina I 1 week ago

A 65-unit apartment project designed for millennials is headed to Simi Valley. The gated development at 1196 Patricia Ave. will include free Wi-Fi access, a Read More →

Impact Hub launches Satellite wine bar  

Marissa Nall I 1 week ago

Impact Hub moved into the Funk Zone in April and this month plans to bring a taste of the Funk Zone to its flagship State Read More →

Santa Barbara County winery has 250-year plan  

Tom Bronzini I 1 week ago

There’s an estate winery in Santa Barbara County that, in all probability, is the only one on the planet with a 250-year plan. Sure, they’ve Read More →

Patagonia buys Brooks Institute studio site in Ventura  

Joshua Molina I 1 week ago

Patagonia Works has purchased the former site of the Brooks Institute of Photography in Ventura. CBRE Group announced the sale to Patagonia Works, the holding Read More →

Our view: Reliable electricity a must for Highway 101 corridor  

Henry Dubroff I 1 week ago

Southern California Edison work crews have been tearing up streets in and around Santa Barbara, finally delivering on a promise to provide more stable electric Read More →

Ernst & Young gives entrepreneur awards to Direct Relief, TrackR  

Staff Report I 1 week ago

Ernst & Young honored two members of the Santa Barbara business community at its annual Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Greater Los Angeles Read More →

Women deserving of more respect in the workplace  

Guest commentary I 1 week ago

By Ritch Eich In April, the Pacific Coast Business Times featured an article that focused on why women don’t attain more leadership positions. While I Read More →

580-home SLO project may help jobs-housing imbalance  

Joshua Molina I 1 week ago

San Luis Obispo could get a massive dose of housing to help address the shortfall of affordable homes. The San Luis Obispo City Council will Read More →